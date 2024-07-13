iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.2% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after purchasing an additional 902,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.29. 4,824,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,455. The company has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $112.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.