iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.49

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.49 and last traded at $55.26, with a volume of 68811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.