iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after buying an additional 382,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after buying an additional 358,182 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,446,000.

ESGU traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $122.89. 482,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,261. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.84 and its 200 day moving average is $112.68. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

