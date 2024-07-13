iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV) Shares Sold by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XVV. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $43.28. 16,524 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

