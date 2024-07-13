iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $198,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNMA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,458. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $44.41.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

