iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 268.4% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ IEUS traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $59.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $100.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.1945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

