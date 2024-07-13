iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Trimmed by Eq LLC

Eq LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,628 shares during the period. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $85.66. 1,244,692 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.63.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

