iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stake Cut by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,383 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,098,000 after buying an additional 378,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,024,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 399,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 397,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.80. 246,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.84.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

