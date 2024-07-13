iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,856 shares during the quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,871.4% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,691,000 after buying an additional 1,422,208 shares during the period. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,984,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,564,000. Stash Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,979,000. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,377,000.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.55. 1,011,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,714. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

