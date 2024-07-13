iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMLF. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SMLF traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 39,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,828. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

