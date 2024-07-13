Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 186.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 23,581 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.08% of Itron worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after acquiring an additional 142,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Itron by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Itron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 398,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,081,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 216,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 126,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $104.59. 916,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,685. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average of $90.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

Insider Transactions at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Itron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

