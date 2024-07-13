ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,845 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in ITT were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ITT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,123,533,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,902,000 after buying an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,709,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in ITT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 742,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,604,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in ITT by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 642,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,719,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

ITT Stock Up 2.0 %

ITT traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.96. 368,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,282. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $140.20.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.