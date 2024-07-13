ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.89

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 7883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.
ITV Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89.
About ITV
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ITV
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.