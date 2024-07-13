ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.89

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 7883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

ITV Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89.

About ITV

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.