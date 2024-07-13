ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ITV Stock Performance

ITVPY stock remained flat at $10.81 during trading on Friday. 6,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ITV has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

