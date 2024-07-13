Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.400-8.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.5 billion-$28.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.5 billion.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $114.93 on Friday. Jabil has a 12-month low of $100.18 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus lowered Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

