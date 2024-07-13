Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,942,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,487,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 764,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,943,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,299,000 after buying an additional 171,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 595,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,292,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $166.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.06 and a 200-day moving average of $167.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

