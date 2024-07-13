James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $12.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on JRVR shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of James River Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

James River Group stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $303.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.17. James River Group has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $19.07.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $201.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in James River Group in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 1,902.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 24,641.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

