Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,478 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,032,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,792. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

