Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Down 94.6% in June

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JAPSY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. 42,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,651. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Japan Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Japan Airlines will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

