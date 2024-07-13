Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of Japan Tobacco stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 38,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. Japan Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Japan Tobacco will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

