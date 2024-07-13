Jefferies Financial Group Raises Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $64.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 961,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,096 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 950,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 973,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after acquiring an additional 292,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,489,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 228,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

