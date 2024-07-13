JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $211.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $209.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.61.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $205.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $210.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.