JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,085 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPEM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 45,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,876,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.90. 21,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,150. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $313.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.92.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

