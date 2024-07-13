JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $50.44. 3,952,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,949. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

