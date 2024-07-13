Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.10

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.10 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 88.33 ($1.13). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 87.20 ($1.12), with a volume of 1,488,722 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.09) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of £449.24 million, a PE ratio of -2,930.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

