Kava Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $428.05 million and approximately $12.32 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00043857 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,129 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

