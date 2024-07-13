Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $14.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.25 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.03. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $17.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

