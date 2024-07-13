Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be bought for about $3,202.35 or 0.05470620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market cap of $505.35 million and $7.91 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kelp DAO Restaked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was first traded on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 253,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 252,741.91691614. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 3,124.09854407 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $4,527,503.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.