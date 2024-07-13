Kenneth Brandon Mullen Buys 1,700 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen bought 1,700 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.06 per share, with a total value of C$15,402.00.

Kenneth Brandon Mullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Kenneth Brandon Mullen purchased 2,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,712.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Up 0.2 %

TOT stock opened at C$9.12 on Friday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.36 and a 52 week high of C$10.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$364.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.08). Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of C$204.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.7153558 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

