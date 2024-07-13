Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Update

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Kesko Oyj stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. Kesko Oyj has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.