Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Update

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of KTCC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.82. 40,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,685. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a P/E ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KTCC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Key Tronic

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.