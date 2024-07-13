KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE HI opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $100,321.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,876.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 58.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

