KeyCorp Trims Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Target Price to $20.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CERT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.52. Certara has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 1,704.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Certara by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

