Kinovo (LON:KINO) Price Target Increased to GBX 80 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Kinovo Trading Down 1.5 %

Kinovo stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.86) on Tuesday. Kinovo has a 12-month low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 70 ($0.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £42.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17.

About Kinovo

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

