Kinovo (LON:KINO) Price Target Increased to GBX 80 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Kinovo Trading Down 1.5 %
Kinovo stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.86) on Tuesday. Kinovo has a 12-month low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 70 ($0.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £42.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17.
About Kinovo
