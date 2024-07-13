Kish Bancorp, Inc. (KISB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Kish Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %
KISB traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. Kish Bancorp has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $32.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00.
About Kish Bancorp
