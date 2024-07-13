Kish Bancorp, Inc. (KISB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Kish Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

KISB traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. Kish Bancorp has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $32.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00.

About Kish Bancorp

Kish Bancorp, Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking products and services primarily in central Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, individual retirement, and health savings accounts. The company's loan products comprises home equity, personal, student, equipment and term, commercial real estate, agricultural, and professional loans, as well as lines of credit, letters of credit, and mortgage and credit card services.

