Kistos (LON:KIST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $128.00

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.67), with a volume of 143394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.65).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.96) price target on shares of Kistos in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
About Kistos
Kistos Holdings Plc focuses on development and production of gas and other hydrocarbon reserves in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos Holdings Plc was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
