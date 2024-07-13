Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KNX. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.6 %

KNX opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.