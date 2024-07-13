Komodo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.52 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $40.65 million and $1.52 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00043676 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00040240 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,161,350 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

