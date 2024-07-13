Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KRUS. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.35. The company has a market cap of $615.18 million, a P/E ratio of -782.57 and a beta of 1.87. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $122.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

