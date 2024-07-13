L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,585,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,870,000 after acquiring an additional 40,448 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,176,000 after acquiring an additional 101,708 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $230.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $233.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.00.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,167. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

