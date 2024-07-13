Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $141.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. 680,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,006,436 shares.The stock last traded at $117.35 and had previously closed at $106.18.

LNTH has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.86.

In other news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,748,151 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $96,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 21.3% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 225.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 57,217 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

