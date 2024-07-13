LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

LZ has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.21.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. On average, research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth about $135,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 686.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

