Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.82

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 1263367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64.

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 150,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,055.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,758,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120,234 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,559,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 291,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,271,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 197,988 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,871,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 39.4% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,609,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after purchasing an additional 737,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

