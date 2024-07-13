Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Trading 6.2% Higher This Week

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a total market cap of $97.14 million and $21,077.08 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Lido Staked Matic

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 162,327,740 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 161,576,643.5691093. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.5639016 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $17,450.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

