Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,500 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 448,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LNN shares. StockNews.com cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindsay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Lindsay Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:LNN traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.54. The company had a trading volume of 102,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,011. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average of $120.20. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.62. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $137.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Lindsay had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lindsay by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $1,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $10,751,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

