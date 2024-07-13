Lipe & Dalton Has $4.81 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lipe & Dalton lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.5% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,133,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,643. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $182.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

