Lipe & Dalton Purchases 2,210 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 3.4% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,129,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,343. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.13.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

