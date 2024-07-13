Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 2,990 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 52,181 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,280,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,151,000 after purchasing an additional 155,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $5,076,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

BRBR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.05. 1,291,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.