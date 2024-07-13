Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,339,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 63.8% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 87.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $979,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOL. Argus raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $123.15. 1,869,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,754. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

