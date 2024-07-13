Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Freshpet accounts for 1.9% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,327,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 915,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after purchasing an additional 234,836 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Freshpet by 3,434.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 226,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 219,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Freshpet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 185,210 shares during the last quarter.

FRPT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.47. 325,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,751. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $136.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.21. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 708.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Benchmark upped their target price on Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.71.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $792,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,333.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

